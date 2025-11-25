Hulu's Legal Drama "All's Fair" Renewed for Second Season Ahead of First-Season Finale
The series has been met with less-than-glowing reviews but above-average ratings.
Fans of the legal drama All's Fair, currently in its first season on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service, will be glad to know it has been renewed for a second batch of episodes ahead of the upcoming season finale.
What's happening:
- Despite a spate of negative reviews, Hulu has renewed its new legal drama All's Fair for a second season, likely due to high viewership on the Disney-owned streaming service.
- All's Fair was co-created by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story, Pose) and stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close as a team of divorce lawyers based in Los Angeles.
- The sixth episode of All's Fair was released today on Hulu, with the first-season finale set to drop next month.
