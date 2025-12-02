Hulu Orders Tony McNamara’s "Mosquito", Starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones

A newlywed couple’s life unravels in Tony McNamara’s latest creation, bringing Hoult and Edgar-Jones together for the first time.

Two of Britain’s most magnetic screen talents are finally sharing the spotlight, and it seems that all it takes to unravel their perfect newlywed life is… a mosquito.





What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to lead Mosquito, a new Hulu original dark comedy from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (Poor Things, The Favourite).

Ordered straight to series with six episodes, the show marks a major reunion for all three, each returning to the platform where they helped define some of Hulu’s most beloved hits.

Mosquito will stream on Hulu in the U.S., and as part of Disney+’s UK original slate, it will also be available internationally on Disney+.

The series reunites Hoult, Edgar-Jones, and McNamara with the platform where each delivered some of their most acclaimed work. McNamara created The Great, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, while Hoult starred as the chaotic yet charming Emperor Peter. Edgar-Jones became an international breakout for her role as Marianne in Normal People, which also landed her Golden Globe recognition.

Now, Mosquito taps into the same dark wit and emotional edge that made both shows critically beloved. Described as “a sardonic look at a young couple’s relationship,” the series explores what happens when secrets simmer, personas slip, and the quiet rhythms of domestic life reveal far more than either partner intended.

At the heart of the series are Ed (Hoult) and Kate (Edgar-Jones), a picture-perfect newlywed couple whose lives begin to unravel after a single mosquito disrupts their home. The pest becomes the metaphorical (and literal) trigger that exposes what lies beneath the surface — from hidden truths to crumbling expectations.

McNamara teased the creative reunion in a statement, saying: “I’m thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around. I can’t wait to go make absurd comedy with them.”

Production on Mosquito begins in 2026.

With Hoult’s comedic sharpness, Edgar-Jones’ emotional nuance, and McNamara’s unmistakable voice steering the script, Mosquito is shaping up to be one of Disney and Hulu’s most anticipated new originals.





