"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Whitney Leavitt Lands Iconic Role in "Chicago" on Broadway

According to Deadline, Whitney Leavitt, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and recent Season 34 semi-finalist on Dancing With The Stars, is Broadway-bound.

The viral sensation announced on Instagram that she will make her professional theatrical debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Leavitt will step into the iconic role beginning February 2, 2026, for a six-week limited engagement at New York’s Ambassador Theatre.

Whitney Leavitt’s leap from social media stardom to the Broadway stage marks a major milestone for the actress and mother of three, who has built a following of over four million fans through her high-energy dance videos, comedic family content, and lifestyle storytelling. Now, she’s preparing to enter the world of jazz, murder, and fame as one of musical theatre’s most legendary leading ladies.

In Dancing With The Stars, Whitney charmed audiences and judges with her commitment, charisma, and technical growth.

Fans may remember her subtle nod to her now-future role: an Argentine tango performed with partner Mark Ballas to the musical’s signature number, “Cell Block Tango.” Little did viewers know, it was just a preview of things to come.

When Leavitt joins the production in 2026, she’ll be stepping into a powerhouse ensemble. The current Broadway cast of Chicago includes Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The long-running revival is a masterclass in iconic Broadway storytelling. With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and features the signature choreography of the late Ann Reinking. The show’s eye-catching aesthetic is shaped by scenic designer John Lee Beatty, Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the revival has earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, and took home the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. Its enduring popularity extends far beyond Broadway — the film adaptation, released in 2002 with a star-studded cast led by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger, won six Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Now, a new era begins as Whitney Leavitt prepares to take center stage as the ambitious, beguiling, and unforgettable Roxie Hart.

For fans who have followed her journey from social media to television and now to theatre’s biggest stage, it’s a full-circle moment years in the making, and one that promises plenty of razzle dazzle.

