One Shot Makes You Hot: FX Shares Release Details and First Look Images from Ryan Murphy's "The Beauty"
The new international thriller will premiere on FX and Hulu in January.
Ryan Murphy's newest series for FX, described as a new international thriller, is making its way to the network and Hulu in January.
What's Happening:
- FX has given us release information and some first look images from The Beauty, the latest series from executive producer Ryan Murphy.
- The Beauty will premiere Wednesday, January 21st on both the FX linear channel and Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
- The series premiere includes the first three episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the FX linear channel, streaming on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET.
- A new episode of the 11-episode first season will premiere each following Wednesday on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET – with two episodes in each of the final two weeks.
- In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents “Cooper Madsen” (Evan Peters) and “Jordan Bennett” (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.
- Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.
- The series was created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson.
- A poster for the new series has also been shared.
More Disney TV News:
- ABC and Dick Clark Productions have unveiled the star-studded performer lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.
- Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to lead Mosquito, a new Hulu original dark comedy from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara.
- Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has added a new photo opportunity to promote the upcoming Monsters Funday Football broadcast.
- The Artful Dodger Season 2 arrives on Hulu this February with bigger stakes, new villains, deeper romance, and a heist that could change everything.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now