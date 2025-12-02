PHOTOS: Disney Springs Celebrates "Monsters Funday Football" with Photo Spot
New decorations celebrate the upcoming animated NFL presentation featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has added new photo opportunities to promote the upcoming Monsters Funday Football broadcast.
What's Happening:
- A large display has been installed featuring animated versions of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
- Standing alongside the NFL players are Monsters, Inc. icons Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan.
- The backdrop features a packed stadium of monster fans, setting the stage for the alternate broadcast that will transport the game to the "Cheer Floor" in Monstropolis.
- In addition to the large photo wall, signage throughout the area reminds guests that the special presentation is set for Monday, December 8 at 8 PM ET.
- The game will be simulcast across ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and ESPN+.
- It will also be available on the new ESPN App (via DTC or pay-TV login)
- Disney and ESPN are teaming up once again for an animated alternate presentation of a live NFL game.
- This year, the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers will be transformed in real-time into the world of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- The Monsters Funday Football event uses state-of-the-art tracking technology to replicate every run, pass, and score from the actual game at SoFi Stadium, but with the players appearing as animated characters within the Monsters, Inc. universe.
- The story of the broadcast centers on the "Cheer Floor," a reimagined version of the film's Scare Floor, where the energy of the game is converted into power.
- Mike and Sulley will be on hand to provide commentary and entertainment, ensuring that the "Cheer Canisters" are filled by the end of the four quarters.
- Billy Crystal and John Goodman are returning to voice Mike and Sulley, respectively, adding authentic Pixar charm to the sports commentary.
How Sunday Became Funday:
- Since 2023, The Walt Disney Company has aggressively pursued the "alt-cast" strategy to capture younger demographics.
- This initiative began in earnest with the NHL Big City Greens Classic, which saw the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers animated in the style of a Disney Channel cartoon.
- The technology, provided by Sony’s Beyond Sports and Hawk-Eye Innovations, utilizes optical tracking and chips in the players' equipment to render the 3D environment instantly.
- The concept exploded in popularity with the Toy Story Funday Football event in October 2023, where an NFL game was played entirely within Andy's Room. becoming the biggest live event to date on Disney+.
- We previously covered the expansion of the agreement between ESPN and Sony's Beyond Sports.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Ambassadors Kick Off Season of Giving With Book Donation to Onsite Childcare
- Mickey and Minnie Debut New Ski-Themed Outfits Exclusive to Membership Magic Beyond at EPCOT
- Taste The Fire: Pandora's New Menu Is Heating Up With Avatar 3 Vibes
- Celebrate "Avatar: Fire and Ash" with Exclusive Merchandise and Collectibles
- Jingle All the Way to Storybook Circus: Santa Now Meeting Day Guests at the Magic Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com