Celebrate "Avatar: Fire and Ash" with Exclusive Merchandise and Collectibles

From Pandora to your home, discover apparel, action figures, puzzles, and more ahead of the theatrical release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

To celebrate the highly anticipated theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney has unveiled a lineup of exclusive merchandise and collectibles perfect for fans eager to commemorate the third installment. From apparel and accessories to action figures, puzzles, books, and even pinball machines, there’s something for every Na’vi enthusiast. Here’s everything you need to know to gear up for Avatar: Fire and Ash.





Exclusive Merchandise at Windtraders, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

After soaring through Pandora on the back of your very own ikran (banshee), continue your journey into Windtraders, where the new Avatar: Fire and Ash collection awaits. Guests visiting Pandora can shop themed baseball caps, hoodies, and tees, along with plush toys of the Great Leonopteryx and specially designed pins to celebrate the upcoming film.





Shirts and Socks

Prepare for the big screen in style with graphic tees, an ikran-inspired t-shirt dress from Cakeworthy, or socks from the Rock ‘Em Socks Avatar: Fire and Ash collection. Whatever your style, dressing the part makes every fan feel part of the Na’vi team.





Bag Charms and Jewelry

Enhance your Avatar wardrobe with bag charms from Monogram (available at Target) and upcoming Enso Rings, featuring designs inspired by Fire and Ash, perfect for fans who want to carry a piece of Pandora wherever they go.





Action Figures and Collectibles

Bring Pandora home with McFarlane Toys action figures, including Neytiri in her Omatikaya warrior outfit, Quaritch’s formidable banshee, and the new villain Varang. These figures are a must-have for collectors and fans of all ages.

Other Collectibles:

Displate Posters and Displays: Featuring the new film poster and Varang silhouette.

Funko Pop! Varang Figure: Exclusive collectible celebrating Fire and Ash.

Avatar Glowing Woodsprite Kit: Includes sticker book and lamp with ambient sound.

Games and Puzzles

Extend your adventure with:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – “From the Ashes” Expansion: Available December 19, continue your journey with So’lek and battle the RDA Ash clan.

Buffalo Games 300-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle: Recreate Pandora’s landscapes and the new Wind Traders clan from the film.

Battle for Pandora Pinball Machine: Collector’s and limited editions with themed soundtrack, artwork, and immersive visuals.

Books and Art Collections

Dive deeper into Pandora with:

The Making of Avatar: Behind-the-scenes photography, exclusive interviews, and insight into all three films.

Avatar Art Books: Creating Worlds and Cinema Stories Avatar: The Art of Pandora by Dylan Cole.

Little Golden Book: I See You: Heartwarming tale for younger fans exploring the Na’vi’s world and values.

With these toys, apparel, collectibles, and games, you’ll be ready to celebrate Avatar: Fire and Ash in style. The film hits theaters and IMAX on December 19. Get your tickets now via Fandango.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Pandora, this collection offers something magical for everyone, perfect for celebrating the epic adventures that await in the newest chapter of the Avatar saga.





