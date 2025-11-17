The El Capitan Theatre Announces a "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Fan Event and Opening Weekend Giveaways
Get ready to Sivako back to Pandora with multiple options available at the Disney-owned theatre.
Plans for Avatar: Fire and Ash have been revealed for Disney's El Capitan Theatre, including a special Fan Event screening.
- With tickets now on sale for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the El Capitan has announced their options for James Cameron's third Avatar film, which will play at the Hollywood, CA theatre from December 18-January 18.
- On Friday, December 19 at 7:00pm, the Avatar: Fire and Ash 3D Fan Event will be held at the El Capitan. There are are two tiers of tickets available.
- The Pandora Fan Pack is $63.00 and includes Priority Entry, Reserved Ticket, Avatar: Fire and Ash Water Bottle, Collectible Tin with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential General Ticket.
- A General Ticket is $38.00 and includes Reserved Ticket, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.
- There are also opening week exclusive offers for the regular showtimes, including a complimentary 64oz tub of popcorn for those attending the film at the El Capitan on Thursday, December 18. Those going to a showing on either Friday, December 19 or Saturday, December 20 will receive a Avatar: Fire and Ash drawstring bag.
- The El Capitan often offers costume or prop displays for their current Disney-produced film downstairs, and for Fire and Ash, the "Pandora Experience" will be available in the lower lounge, though details on what it will entail have not been listed as yet.
- Tickets are now available at ElCapitanTheatre.com.
- You can also check out our overview of Avatar: Fire and Ash soda and popcorn collectibles coming to various theater chains.
