“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Opens Advance Ticket Sales Ahead of Next Month’s Release

Fans can now secure seats for the December release as Disney celebrates with fresh footage, a new creature debut on ESPN, and the arrival of Miley Cyrus’ “Dream as One.”

Pandora is calling once again, and now, fans can officially reserve their return trip. Advance tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are now on sale, marking the start of a massive rollout for the third chapter in James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi saga. As the film gears up for its global debut this December, Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment are celebrating with new sneak peeks, special events, and a brand-new single from Miley Cyrus tied to the soundtrack.





Advance tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are now available through Fandango and major ticketing platforms, giving fans their first chance to secure seats for the highly anticipated blockbuster.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on December 19, presented in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, ScreenX, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and other premium formats designed to showcase the franchise’s immersive world-building.

Disney has also released a new behind-the-scenes featurette to accompany the ticket launch.

The excitement continues tonight during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”, where viewers will be treated to a special celebration at halftime.

A new creature from Pandora, the mysterious Nightwraith, will “take flight” during the broadcast, followed by an exclusive new look at the film. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders begins at 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2.

Fans also received a holiday-season surprise on the music front. Miley Cyrus has released “Dream as One,” her new single featured in the film’s end credits.

Written by Cyrus alongside Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, the track is available now on major digital platforms. It will appear on the official Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack, arriving December 12.

The film’s score is once again composed by Simon Franglen, continuing the franchise's musical legacy.

Avatar: Fire and Ash reunites audiences with Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family as they face a sweeping new threat that pushes them into uncharted territory on Pandora. Directed by James Cameron, the film is written by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, with a story developed by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

The ensemble cast includes returning and new stars: Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., and Kate Winslet.

With tickets officially on sale, a halftime spectacle queued up, and new music fueling excitement, Avatar: Fire and Ash is setting the stage for one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.





