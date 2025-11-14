Head Back to Pandora Before "Avatar: Fire and Ash" With New Song by Disney Legend Miley Cyrus Now Available

Can we buy ourselves flowers on that moon?

We previously learned that Disney Legend Miley Cyrus would be performing a new song that will be featured in the new Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the day has arrived! You can now listen to the new tune ahead of the film's release everywhere next month.

What’s Happening:

Last Month, we learned that Disney Legend Miley Cyrus would be singing the end-credits song that will be featured in the upcoming third installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, “Dream As One” will play over the end credits of the film, and has officially debuted today, well ahead of the release of the film on December 19th.

The song has debuted alone today, while the rest of the soundtrack is scheduled for a full release on December 12th, with music composed by Simon Franglen.

Check out the new song below.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

You can also learn more about the film thanks to a new documentary series, and you can read our review of that series - Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films now.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.