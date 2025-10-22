Disney Legend Miley Cyrus Providing End Credit Song for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
Drawing on her own personal experiences with fire, Cyrus is providing a profound original song for the third Avatar film.
Disney Legend Miley Cyrus is contributing a song to the highly-anticipated third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.
What’s Happening:
- The third film in James Cameron’s phenomenally successful Avatar franchise is set for release this December, and today, we’ve learned that Miley Cyrus, who is no stranger to the world of Disney, will be performing a song in the film.
- Featuring music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, “Dream as One” will play over the end credits of Avatar: Fire and Ash and will be featured on the film’s original soundtrack.
- The film’s original soundtrack, composed by Simon Franglen, will be released on December 12th, while the “Dream as One” single will be released a month earlier on November 14th.
- Cyrus, of course, got her start as Hannah Montana, before going on to become a pop-sensation in her own right. In 2024, her career came full circle when she became a Disney Legend.
- Earlier this summer, Cyrus released a visual album complementing her latest album, Something Beautiful, on Disney+. Check out Alex’s review of the special.
What They’re Saying:
- Miley Cyrus: “Honored to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.”
- With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.
