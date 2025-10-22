Disney Legend Miley Cyrus Providing End Credit Song for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Miley Cyrus: “Honored to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.”