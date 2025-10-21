Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey Shine in the Second Trailer for 20th Century Studios' "Ella McCay"
The film follows a politician who has to juggle her work and family life in the new comedy.
20th Century Studios has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming film Ella McCay, starring Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis, and directed by James L. Brooks.
What’s Happening:
- The star-studded cast of Ella McCay are showcased in the second trailer released for the upcoming feature, which is due out in theaters nationwide on December 12th, 2025.
- The new trailer offers a closer look at the upcoming comedy in which Emma Mackey plays Ella McCay, an idealistic young woman, who juggles her family and work life in a story about the people you love and how to survive them.
- The movie comes from Oscar and Emmy Award winner, James L. Brooks (As Good As It Gets, The Simpsons), who wrote and directed the film.
- The cast includes:
- Emma Mackey
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jack Lowden
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ayo Edebiri
- Spike Fearn
- Rebecca Hall
- Julie Kavner
- Becky Ann Baker
- Joey Brooks
- Albert Brooks
- Woody Harrelson
- A new poster and a series of stills from the trailer were also released.
