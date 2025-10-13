“Predator: Badlands” Tickets Go On Sale Accompanied by a New Promo and Behind-the-Scenes Look

It’s time to root for the monster.

Tickets are now on sale for Predator: Badlands, with 20th Century Studios marking the occasion with the release of two new promo videos, including one that goes behind the scenes on the film.

What’s Happening:

Advance tickets are now available for Predator: Badlands , the seventh overall Predator movie (counting this year’s animated anthology, Predator: Killer of Killers ), but the first to play in theaters since 2018’s fourth entry, The Predator .

Available formats for Predator: Badlands include IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, and ScreenX.

Alongside the ticket release, 20th Century Studios has put out two separate promo videos.

A new 30-second promo mainly consists of previously released footage, albeit enhanced with a “breaking the screen" gimmick to really push the film’s 3D release.

And then there’s a new behind-the-scenes look from the film’s set, as writer-director Dan Trachtenberg explains his approach here, as the filmmaker who also made the last two films in the series ( Prey and Killer of Killers ) discusses making a Predator the protagonist for the first time.

As Trachtenberg puts it, the question they decided to answer this time out was "What if we take this classic movie monster and make you root for it?" while noting "We wanted to give people a big-screen experience that would be absolutely insane."

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O'Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7.