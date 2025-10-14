"Send Help" - Sam Raimi's New 20th Century Studios Film Starring Rachel McAdams Gets Trailer and Poster

Fans of filmmaker Sam Raimi have been anxiously awaiting his next film, with the most recent one being Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness from 2022. And today the trailer and poster for Raimi’s upcoming movie Send Help starring Rachel McAdams was released by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer and poster for its upcoming movie Send Help , which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi ( Spider-Man , The Evil Dead , A Simple Plan ).

, which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi ( , , ). The film stars Rachel McAdams ( Mean Girls ) and Dylan O’Brien ( Teen Wolf ) as a downtrodden office worker and her tyrannical boss, who get stranded on a deserted island together. Supporting cast members include 24 ’s Dennis Haysbert, Chris Pang from Crazy Rich Asians , and Brad Flett from Thor: Love and Thunder . The score will be provided by composer Danny Elfman ( Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas ).

Send Help will be released into theaters on Friday, January 30th. Its trailer and poster are viewable below.

Watch Send Help | Official Trailer | In Theaters Jan 30:

Director Sam Raimi: “I’ve always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes. In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense."

