Rachel McAdams in Negotiations to Star in Sam Raimi’s “Send Help”

The horror-thriller flick would mark the reunion of pair who worked together in Marvel's second Doctor Strange installment.
In July, news broke about Raimi being tied to the project that had not yet been greenlit by a studio.

Casting News:

  • Deadline reports that Rachel McAdams is in early negotiations to star in Sam Raimi’s Send Help.
  • Raimi will produce and direct the 20th Century Studios horror-thriller.
  • From Baywatch writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the upcoming film is expected to be inspired by Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ Castaway. 
  • Zainab Azizi will produce under Raimi Productions alongside the director.
  • Send Help is expected to be a theatrical release.
  • This is not Sam Raimi’s first stint with Disney, having directed Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • Additionally, the director is responsible for the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and the Evil Dead franchise.
  • This would mark a reunion for McAdams and Raimi who worked together on Multiverse of Madness.
  • The actress is best known for her roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook.
  • Disney declined to respond to Deadline’s request for comments.

