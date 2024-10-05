Rachel McAdams in Negotiations to Star in Sam Raimi’s “Send Help”

In July, news broke about Raimi being tied to the project that had not yet been greenlit by a studio.
Casting News:
- Deadline reports that Rachel McAdams is in early negotiations to star in Sam Raimi’s Send Help.
- Raimi will produce and direct the 20th Century Studios horror-thriller.
- From Baywatch writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the upcoming film is expected to be inspired by Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ Castaway.
- Zainab Azizi will produce under Raimi Productions alongside the director.
- Send Help is expected to be a theatrical release.
- This is not Sam Raimi’s first stint with Disney, having directed Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Additionally, the director is responsible for the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and the Evil Dead franchise.
- This would mark a reunion for McAdams and Raimi who worked together on Multiverse of Madness.
- The actress is best known for her roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook.
- Disney declined to respond to Deadline’s request for comments.
