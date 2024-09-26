20th Century Studios’ “Alien: Romulus” Coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Later This Year

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus will be arriving later this year to digital retailers as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus will be arriving to digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on October 15th.

If you prefer a physical copy, it will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 3rd.

The original 1979 thriller Alien will be celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and fans can purchase a 2-Movie Collection digital bundle (Alien & Alien: Romulus) on October 15th in 4K UHD, HD, and SD.

Bonus Features: (may vary by product and retailer)

The Director’s Vision: Learn about the collaboration between horror director Fede Alvarez and legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott in creating a new installment in the Alien franchise.

Creating the Story: Discover the inspirations behind the story of Alien: Romulus and uncover the easter eggs from earlier Alien films that you might have overlooked.

Casting the Faces: Discover the cast of Alien: Romulus as they delve into the hearts and minds of their characters. Examine the similarities between Rain and the legendary franchise heroine Ripley, while uncovering how the filmmakers reintroduced a familiar face from the series' history.

Constructing the World: Explore the massive and practical collections of Alien: Romulus, which capture the futuristic style of the 1980s, and immerse yourself in a close-up experience with a variety of intricately designed facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown: Discover the film's thrilling zero-gravity sequence from every angle by the filmmakers, who break down the efforts involved in creating the moment spectacular. Explore the integration of sets, performances, wirework, stunts, and visual effects to understand how these elements combined to achieve the final result.

Alien: A Conversation: A discussion featuring Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez commemorating the theatrical re-release of Alien for its 45th anniversary.

A discussion featuring Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez commemorating the theatrical re-release of Alien for its 45th anniversary. Alternate / Extended Scenes: See scenes that didn't make the final cut of the film.

