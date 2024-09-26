Maika Monroe to Star in New Adaptation of “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” at 20th Century Studios

Following on from the box office success of Longlegs this summer, Maika Monroe will be starring in a remake of the 1992 Touchstone Pictures film The Hand That Rocks the Cradle for 20th Century Studios.

Monroe, who starred in Longlegs opposite Nicholas Cage, will be headlining 20th Century's new take on The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, according to Deadline.

The new adaptation will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera) while Micah Bloomberg will write the script.

Monroe will step into the role portrayed by Rebecca De Mornay in the original – a woman who after her sex offender husband gets caught in the act and kills himself, embarks on a mission of vengeance against one of her husband's victims and the woman's family.

Ted Field will produce through Radar Pictures as well as Michael Schaefer & Mike Larocca who will produce through Department M. Michael Napoliello & Maria Frisk are overseeing for Radar.

In addition to Longlegs, Monroe has made quite the name for herself in the horror genre, also starring in 2014's It Follows and 2022's Watcher.

