Director Tate Taylor Set To Direct New Holiday Comedy for 20th Century

The Emmy-nominated director of Apple TV+’s is set to direct a new film for 20th Century.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has shared

The 17th Annual Coral Gables Christmas Caroling Extravaganza is a new comedy set to be directed by Tate Taylor, who recently was Emmy-nominated for his work on Palm Royale .

is a new comedy set to be directed by Tate Taylor, who recently was Emmy-nominated for his work on . Taylor is known for films The Help and The Girl on the Train .

and . The film has been rewritten by Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin, taking an original script from Connor Hines and Cory Walls.

The 17th Annual Coral Gables Christmas Caroling Extravaganza is set to be a comedy in the vein of Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect .

is set to be a comedy in the vein of and . No timeline has been announced for the project, but an original comedy from 20th Century is always exciting news.

