Director Tate Taylor Set To Direct New Holiday Comedy for 20th Century

The Emmy-nominated director of Apple TV+’s is set to direct a new film for 20th Century.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared new details about an upcoming feature project from 20th Century.
- The 17th Annual Coral Gables Christmas Caroling Extravaganza is a new comedy set to be directed by Tate Taylor, who recently was Emmy-nominated for his work on Palm Royale.
- Taylor is known for films The Help and The Girl on the Train.
- The film has been rewritten by Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin, taking an original script from Connor Hines and Cory Walls.
- The 17th Annual Coral Gables Christmas Caroling Extravaganza is set to be a comedy in the vein of Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.
- No timeline has been announced for the project, but an original comedy from 20th Century is always exciting news.
