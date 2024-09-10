Emily Hampshire Joins the Cast of “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

The actress is joining the buddy comedy alongside James Marsden, Eiza González, Jimmy Tatro and Keith David.

Casting News:

The Wrap Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice .

. Directed and written by BenDavid Grabinski, the action comedy will be set in a criminal underworld, with Hampshrie playing a corrupt cop.

20th Century Studios landed the film in May after a heated bidding war for the project. Details about the upcoming movie are scarce.

Hampshire is best known for her role as Stevie Budd in Schitt’s Creek , starring in 78 episodes of the series between 2015 to 2020.

, starring in 78 episodes of the series between 2015 to 2020. Principal photography for the upcoming project began in Winnipeg earlier this month. Andrew Lazar of 20th Century Studios serves as producer with Larry Fong taking the role of cinematographer.

Grabinski's last project was the anime sequel of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He also rebooted Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

