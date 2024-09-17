ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” Debuts First Full Trailer

After numerous teasers, the first official trailer has been released for ABC’s upcoming series Doctor Odyssey.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Odyssey is the newest procedural heading to ABC.

Starring Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson, and Phillipa Soo, the series follows a medical team aboard a luxury cruise ship and the struggles of working to save lives at sea.

This marks another major project for executive producer Ryan Murphy, who has returned to Disney/20th Century after a contract with Netflix. This fall will see Murphy executive producing four shows across Disney's networks. (9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, Grotesquerie, American Sports Story).

, ). Doctor Odyssey is the second procedural heading to ABC this fall, with the new series High Potential

Doctor Odyssey debuts Thursday, September 26th at 9pm ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu

