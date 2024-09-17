ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” Debuts First Full Trailer

After numerous teasers, the first official trailer has been released for ABC’s upcoming series Doctor Odyssey.
What’s Happening:
- Doctor Odyssey is the newest procedural heading to ABC.
- Starring Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson, and Phillipa Soo, the series follows a medical team aboard a luxury cruise ship and the struggles of working to save lives at sea.
- This marks another major project for executive producer Ryan Murphy, who has returned to Disney/20th Century after a contract with Netflix. This fall will see Murphy executive producing four shows across Disney’s networks. (9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, Grotesquerie, and American Sports Story).
- Doctor Odyssey is the second procedural heading to ABC this fall, with the new series High Potential debuting tonight.
- Doctor Odyssey debuts Thursday, September 26th at 9pm ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- TV Review: ABC Gives Mystery Fans a New, Quirky Female Detective with "High Potential"
- The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Recieved Nearly 7 Million Viewers
- ABC Lands New Multi-Cam Sitcom "Sisters-in-Law"
- ABC News Live Partners with Global Conservation for New Four-Part Series “Last Lands”
- Take A Little Time To Abhor The View('s New Set)