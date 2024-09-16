ABC Lands New Multi-Cam Sitcom “Sisters-in-Law”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The multi-camera comedy, from the executive producers of The New Adventures of Old Christine, is now in development at the Disney-owned network.

Sitcom-in-Law:

  • Deadline exclusively reports that ABC has landed a new multi-camera sitcom titled Sisters-in-Law.
  • Created by Sherry Bilsing Graham and Ellen Kreamer, the network won a competitive bidding match for the new series.
  • Currently in development from A+E Studios, the half-hour project is the first multi-cam sitcom from the company. Other notable projects from the studio include ABC’s Big Sky and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.
  • The series follows two sisters-in-law who have always struggled to get along. The pair finally find common ground when they form an alliance against a third sister-in-law.
  • Graham, Kreamer, and A+E’s Barry Jossen and Tana Nugent Jamieson will serve as executive producers.
  • The upcoming series garnered significant interest from ABC, CBS, and NBC, but ultimately landed at ABC.
  • A+E Studios parent company, A+E Networks, is co-owned by Disney.
  • Other comedy projects from Graham and Kraemer include Fox’s I Hate My Teenage Daughter, ABC’s American Housewife, and NBC’s Friends spinoff Joey.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber