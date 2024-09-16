ABC Lands New Multi-Cam Sitcom “Sisters-in-Law”

The multi-camera comedy, from the executive producers of The New Adventures of Old Christine, is now in development at the Disney-owned network.

Created by Sherry Bilsing Graham and Ellen Kreamer, the network won a competitive bidding match for the new series.

Currently in development from A+E Studios, the half-hour project is the first multi-cam sitcom from the company. Other notable projects from the studio include ABC’s Big Sky and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

The series follows two sisters-in-law who have always struggled to get along. The pair finally find common ground when they form an alliance against a third sister-in-law.

Graham, Kreamer, and A+E’s Barry Jossen and Tana Nugent Jamieson will serve as executive producers.

The upcoming series garnered significant interest from ABC, CBS, and NBC, but ultimately landed at ABC.

A+E Studios parent company, A+E Networks, is co-owned by Disney.

Other comedy projects from Graham and Kraemer include Fox’s I Hate My Teenage Daughter, ABC’s American Housewife, and NBC’s Friends spinoff Joey.

