TV Review: ABC Gives Mystery Fans a New, Quirky Female Detective with “High Potential”

Who doesn’t love an unconventional detective? They’ve long been a television staple, but not since Jessica Fletcher and Veronica Mars have we seen a primetime female lead in this genre. But this season on ABC, mystery fans can tune in to a new uncanny female sleuth – Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Morgan in High Potential.

With an IQ of 160, Morgan (Olson) considers her computer-like brain a curse as she struggles to raise three kids on her own and maintain steady employment. While on a late-night cleaning gig for the LAPD, her obsessive urge to solve problems gets her involved in a case that leads to a new career as a consultant on some of the toughest cases in Los Angeles. Working under Lieutenant Selena (Judy Reyes, Scrubs) and paired with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata, Rescue Me), Morgan may have just found exactly where she belongs.

An Americanization of the hit French-Belgium series HPI (Haut Potentiel Intellectuel), High Potential has moments of comedy interspersed throughout the crime drama, allowing the show to play to Kaitlin Olson’s strengths. Morgan’s know-it-all nature often puts off those around her, including her oldest child Ava (Amirah J, Shameless), creating some dramatic tension for her. Kaitlin Olson manages to portray these qualities in a way that doesn’t put off viewers while also not making the interpersonal tensions seem unreasonable.

High Potential instantly hooks viewers through its fun and unusual lead, but it also bolsters a charismatic and impressive cast of supporting players. Daniel Sunjata brings the stereotypical gruffness to his detective but with enough vulnerability to see how Morgan breaks down some of his barriers as they become partners. And recurring guest star Taran Killam (Single Parents) as Morgan’s ex and the father of her two youngest kids helps add to Morgan’s mystique.

A quirky detective is nothing without intriguing cases that only they can solve. In the two episodes of High Potential I got to preview, series creator Drew Goddard (Daredevil) has crafted some fun ones. Like Will Trent, High Potential also gives Morgan her own overarching case to follow, one that will slowly play out and presumably wrap by the end of the season. With how likable Kaitlin Olson is as Morgan, you quickly buy in to wanting to see her solve a personal mystery as she embarks on this new career.

In France, HPI is already in its fourth season, and it’s already been proven a hit in other countries, with Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, and Hungary already having launched their own localized adaptations. Now the English-speaking world gets to learn what all the fuss is about, and it’s well worth the wait. High Potential will undoubtedly go down as one of this season’s strongest new series.

I give High Potential 5 out of 5 lollipops.

High Potential premieres Tuesday, September 17th, at 10/9c on ABC. Episodes stream on Hulu the day after air.