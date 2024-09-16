The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Recieved Nearly 7 Million Viewers

The ABC hosted award show saw the show’s largest audience in three years.

Award Show Success:

Earlier this year, the strike-delayed Fox hosted ceremony saw only 4.3 million in comparison.

This year’s viewership numbers were also slightly up when stacked against the last time the award show aired on ABC back in 2020. At the time, the telecast’s 6.3 million viewers was a record low for the Emmy’s.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy Awards have seen record lows consistently. In 2021, the ceremony saw a slight jump in viewership at 7.4 million, but 2022 brought another record low with less than 6 million people tuning in.

Some factors that could play into the increase in viewership include the ceremony’s return to Sunday night. Earlier this year, the Emmy’s were hosted on the MLK holiday Monday. Another problem faced by January’s Emmy Awards was its proximity to both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, diminishing excitement for the event. The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards repositioned the ceremony as the kick off for awards season.

While viewership was up, 60-Minutes was the top non-sports event of the night with 10.2 million.

was the top non-sports event of the night with 10.2 million. FX had a humongous night at the event, winning a total of 36 awards. The Bear and Shōgun were two of the biggest winners of the night.

