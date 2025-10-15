Secrets of Underwater Motion Capture and More Revealed in New Avatar Documentary Series on Disney+

Go behind the scenes of the global phenomenon with an epic two-part event titled "Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films."

Disney+ has announced a deep dive into the world of Pandora with a brand-new, two-part documentary special, giving fans an unprecedented look at the creation of James Cameron's blockbuster films.

What’s Happening:

The groundbreaking filmmaking of the Avatar franchise is featured in a new documentary special for Disney+.

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films: This two-part event promises to take viewers behind the scenes of the most successful films of all time.

: This two-part event promises to take viewers behind the scenes of the most successful films of all time. The special will begin streaming globally on November 7, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.

Fans can expect to see never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing the revolutionary technology that allowed the actors to bring the inhabitants to life.

The announcement comes as anticipation continues to build for Avatar: Fire and Ash, slated for release on December 19, 2025.

About the Avatar Franchise:

Directed by James Cameron, the original Avatar was released in 2009 and shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it still holds.

was released in 2009 and shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it still holds. The film was lauded for its revolutionary use of 3D and performance-capture technology, earning nine Academy Award nominations and winning for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

The long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in 2022, thirteen years after the original. It also became a massive commercial success, now standing as the third highest-grossing film of all time (after Avengers: Endgame).

, was released in 2022, thirteen years after the original. It also became a massive commercial success, now standing as the third highest-grossing film of all time (after ). The Way of Water pushed technological boundaries even further, particularly with its development of underwater performance-capture technology.

pushed technological boundaries even further, particularly with its development of underwater performance-capture technology. Combined, the two films have grossed over $5.2 billion at the worldwide box office, cementing the franchise as a true global phenomenon.

