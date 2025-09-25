From the Ashes of a Teaser Comes a Full Trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
And get a glimpse of that unexpected enemy team-up.
As we get closer to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, a new trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated third entry in the Avatar franchise.
What’s Happening:
- A new trailer has arrived for Avatar: Fire and Ash, showing more of what fans can expect when the third installment of the Avatar franchise arrives later this year.
- In it, we get glimpses of the Sully family, many times at war with an enemy Na’vi tribe (centered around fire) on Pandora.
- With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.
- Along with the new trailer, a new poster was also revealed.
- This new trailer marks the first full trailer for the new film since a first look that was teased for audiences who saw The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier this year.
- Check out the full trailer below.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to arrive in theaters on December 19th.
A Decade in the Making:
- The first Avatar film released back in 2009 and became the highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, thanks in large part due to repeat viewings and an immersive 3D novelty.
- Avatar still holds that record, with a lifetime gross of over $2.9 billion. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water (returning to theaters for a limited run next month) came out over a decade later in 2022 and grossed $2.3 billion at the box office, surpassing Cameron’s own Titanic as the third highest grossing film of all time.
- In the number two spot? Avengers: Endgame.
- After Avatar: Fire and Ash opens this December, a fourth film is expected in 2029 and a fifth film in 2031.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com