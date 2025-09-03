Dive Into Theaters for Special Re-Release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" Just Ahead of Release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Fans can see the film in theaters once again, and in 3D!, just ahead of the debut of the third Avatar movie.

What’s Happening:

As we get ready for Avatar: Fire and Ash later this year, fans of the franchise can revisit the previous entry at theaters everywhere, when Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters for a limited-engagement in October.

Originally released back in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water received mostly positive reviews, with lots of praise given to its visual effects.

The film picks up more than a decade after the first Avatar, following Jake and Neytiri as they build a family and seek refuge with the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan of Pandora.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives exclusively in theaters on December 19th.