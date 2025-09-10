“Creating Worlds: The Disney and 20th Century Studios Cinematic Art of Dylan Cole” Spotlights Concept Art From "Avatar," "Tron: Legacy" and More
Dylan Cole’s work on “Maleficent,” “Alice in Wonderland” and many other projects are highlighted.
A new book spotlights the concept art Dylan Cole has come up with for many Disney and 20th Century Studios movies, including the number one movie of all time, Avatar.
- Creating Worlds: The Disney and 20th Century Studios Cinematic Art of Dylan Cole includes the concept designs, matte paintings and artwork that artist Dylan Cole created for films like Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Tron: Legacy, Maleficent, and more.
- The book includes concept art for Cole’s creations like the Mad Hatter’s tea party and the Red Queen’s castle from Alice in Wonderland, or the lush painted landscapes of Aurora’s forest cottage from Maleficent.
- Cole has provided in-depth insights into the creation of each artwork and the thoughts behind the creative process for each film.
- Creating Worlds has some never-before-seen artwork from key films, such as Avatar, Alita: Battle Angel, Oz the Great and Powerful, and more
- The book includes full-color artwork of Cole’s work, including concept sketches, poster designs and matte paintings.
- Avatar director James Cameron has provided the foreword for Creating Worlds, which can be pre-ordered now on Amazon. With a release date set for November 18, 2025, the book retails for $75.00 but is currently on sale for $60.00 at the time of publish for this article.
- You can see Cole’s work onscreen when Avatar: The Way of Water is re-released in theaters next month for a one-week run, prior to December's debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which Cole also did the concept art for.
