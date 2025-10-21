Iconic Costumes from and Inspired by James Cameron’s “Titanic” Now on Display in the Netherlands
Head to the Kunstmuseum Den Haag in the Netherlands to see these incredible costumes.
The Walt Disney Archives has collaborated with a museum in the Netherlands to present a special collection of costumes from and inspired by James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic.
What’s Happening:
- While not originally a Disney production, Disney Legend James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic now falls under the Disney umbrella following the company’s purchase of 20th Century Fox.
- Many of the film’s original costumes are now a part of the Walt Disney Archives, and with that, a new exhibition has opened in the Netherlands.
- “Titanic & Fashion – The Last Dance" has opened at the Kunstmuseum Den Haag in the Netherlands.
- The show features several original costumes from Titanic, alongside rarely seen garments and accessories from the museum’s collection dating from the 1910s, paired with creations by contemporary designers.
- The exhibition is open now through January 25th, 2026.
- James Cameron's Titanic is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
