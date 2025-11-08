Cast of "Avatar: Fire And Ash" Appear at Disney's Animal Kingdom to Show Off Sneak Peek at New Film on "GMA"

The cast also revealed that visits to the theme park were part of their training for the film.

Fans of the Avatar franchise woke up to a sneak peek this morning thanks to Good Morning America, where some of the cast of the highly-anticipated third film (due out next month) made a live appearance from Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this morning, some of the stars of the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash were live on Good Morning America discussing the film, which is due out in theaters next month.

Appropriately, the broadcast came live from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, where cast members Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, and Oona Chaplin joined the GMA hosts via simulcast in studio to answer their questions.

Those who watched also got to see a sneak peek at the film, showing the Sully family on the run from the Ash Na’vi that will be featured in the new film.

The celebs also explain some of the training that was required for the film, including building skills in swimming, archery, and more but surprised many viewers when they shared that part of their training also included visits to the very themed theme park land that they were currently sitting in.

The cast shared that their visits helped them immensely with character building for their roles, and helped them put themselves in the world of Pandora thanks to the sights, sounds, and ultra realistic Ikran flight on the land’s signature Flight of Passage attraction.

Later, when our GMA hosts ask about what their favorite part of the world of Pandora is, we get answers from the film and from the theme park too, perhaps even a suggestion that there should be a Fire-land. Only time will tell.

Check out the full appearance and sneak peek in the clip below.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Disney Legend Miley Cyrus is contributing a song to the end credits of the highly-anticipated third film, and you can also learn more thanks to a new documentary series, and you can read our review of that series Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films now.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.