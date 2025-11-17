"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Movie Theater Collectibles and Novelties Are Ready To Take You to Pandora

From Banshee popcorn buckets to themed drinkware, cinemas are bringing Pandora magic to the concession stand.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is bringing its signature wonder straight to movie theaters, and that includes some spectacular food and drink novelties! Tickets for the highly anticipated third installment of James Cameron’s epic franchise went on sale today, and fans can now plan not just their seats but also their themed snacks.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will also feature a limited number of Banshee popcorn buckets, along with themed cups and toppers, including large drinks, popcorn tins with large popcorn, and a totem cup and lid combo with a large drink. The Adventure Combo bundles two drinks, snacks, and a popcorn. AMC will also serve Avatar-inspired beverages.

Cinemark Theaters

Cinemark theaters will offer the same Banshee collectible for $79.99, which includes XL popcorn with free same-day refills. Additional options include a 44 oz cup for $7.75, a 20 oz tumbler for $17.95, and a 130 oz popcorn tin for $15, all with same-day refills.

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is introducing the Banshee Popcorn Collectible, designed to resemble the iconic blue-winged ikran. The bucket features a faux woven basket on the Banshee’s back filled with popcorn, available at select locations while supplies last. Regal has not announced pricing for this item.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse fans can pre-order a limited edition 16 oz Avatar: Fire and Ash pint glass with their tickets, available for pickup within 30 days of their showtime.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash:

Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in theaters on December 19, 2025, but the excitement begins early with the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere tour kicking off on December 1 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The third installment continues the story of Pandora, written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

The star-studded cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, and Michelle Yeoh.

Plus, Miley Cyrus has recorded an original song for the film.





