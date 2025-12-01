Photos: Step Into Pandora as Immersive “Avatar” Exhibit Brings James Cameron’s World to Life

Explore some props from the film while anticipating the upcoming release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" in theaters.

We were lucky enough to step inside an immersive Avatar exhibit, and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. Inspired by James Cameron’s iconic films, the exhibit transports visitors straight into the bioluminescent rainforests and soaring rock formations of Pandora, letting you wander through the vibrant, otherworldly landscapes that made the movies unforgettable.

One of the highlights is the collection of costumes and accessories designed by Academy Award-winner Deborah L. Scott. Seeing her intricate work up close, every detail of the Na’vi clothing and ceremonial wear, offers a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship behind the films. Select original props from the movies, from weapons to ceremonial items, and add another layer of authenticity that makes fans feel truly connected to the world of Pandora.





Take a look at some of the striking features and displays we encountered at the exhibit.

Having seen the artistry and wonder of Pandora up close, audiences can look forward to experiencing it on the big screen in Avatar: Fire and Ash, arriving in theaters December 19, 2025.

More Avatar: Fire and Ash: