Jingle All the Way to Storybook Circus: Santa Now Meeting Day Guests at the Magic Kingdom
You don't need to be attending Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party to meet with Santa Claus at the Magic Kingdom, as Jolly Old Saint Nick is now meeting with guests during daytime hours too!
As of this past week, Santa is now meeting with day guests at the Magic Kingdom. You'll find his meet and greet in the back of Storybook Circus, under the tent to the right of Pete's Silly Sideshow.
The meet and greet is decked out with the usual Christmas flair, from garlands and Christmas trees, to ornaments and a "Letters to Santa" mailbox.
This beautiful backdrop ties the holidays with the circus theming of Storybook Circus.
Stop on by to meet with Santa daily through Christmas Eve at the Magic Kingdom. You'll also find him appearing during Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, or at the other Walt Disney World parks. This year, Santa has taken over CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT. Over at Disney's Animal Kingdom, it's the last year to meet with Santa at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A.
