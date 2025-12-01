Taste The Fire: Pandora's New Menu Is Heating Up With Avatar 3 Vibes
Fiery reds and ashen tones arrive at Satu'li Canteen and Pongu Pongu ahead of the franchise's next installment.
Disney's Animal Kingdom has unveiled an array of new culinary offerings inside Pandora – The World of Avatar to celebrate the upcoming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, 2025
What’s Happening
- Travelers visiting Satu'li Canteen can now feast on the Mangkwan Mousse. This new dessert features a cinnamon-milk chocolate mousse layered with caramelized banana cake. It is finished with banana-sesame caramel and a chocolate-sesame crumble, offering a complex texture profile that balances sweetness with nutty undertones.
- Also arriving at Satu'li Canteen is the Trader's Tailwind. This spirited beverage combines Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and Bols Triple Sec Liqueur with a tropical blend of mango purée and Minute Maid Orange Juice. The drink is given a kick with chamoy and ginger beer, served in a glass with a chili-lime rim and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange wheel.
- Just around the corner at Pongu Pongu, guests can cool off with the Nightwraith Blaze. This vibrant slushy mixes blood orange, lychee, and wildberry flavors, topped with a glow cube and passion fruit juice-filled pearls. For adult travelers, this beverage is also available with a float of Tito's Handmade Vodka.
- These items are clearly inspired by the third Avatar film and contrasts Pandora's usual cool blues/greens with warmer oranges and reds
- Satu'li Canteen supports Mobile Order via the My Disney Experience app.
- In a highly themed area like Pandora – The World of Avatar, the food is as much as part of the storytelling as the attractions themselves.
- We recently highlighted Avatar: Fire and Ash themed merchandise at Walt Disney World.
The Lore of Pandora Restaurants
- While the flavors may seem alien, the locations serving them are rooted in the deep lore of the land.
- Satu'li Canteen was originally a mess hall for the Resources Development Administration (RDA) during their industrial exploitation of Pandora.
- Since the RDA's departure, the facility has been reclaimed by the Alpha Centauri Expeditions (ACE) and converted into a peaceful dining hall. The design reflects this history, with Na'vi art and cultural items hanging from the industrial ceiling structures, symbolizing the harmony between the two cultures.
- Similarly, Pongu Pongu means "Party Party" in the Na'vi language.
- The backstory suggests it was built by a human expat who fell in love with Pandora and decided never to leave.
- The eclectic design of the stand, which was built from spare parts and overgrown with local flora, reflects the scrappy, enduring spirit of those who have made the alien moon their home.
- The menu items, often featuring glowing elements and "boba" pearls, are designed to mimic the bioluminescent nature of the surrounding flora and fauna.
