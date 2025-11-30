Jason Bateman Discovers He's Part of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Disney's Animal Kingdom
As a Disney fan, this is either endearing or painful to watch...
Nick Wilde is of course part of the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show at Disney's Animal Kingdom – but, apparently that's news to Jason Bateman, who voices the beloved character.
What's Happening:
- In a recent interview clip shared by TikTok user @georgecbutler, Jason Bateman appears to learn for the first time that he's a part of the new Zootopia show at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- It's left to his co-star Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps) to describe the new show and its location to Bateman.
- The actor is, however, aware of the entire land themed to Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland – something the interviewer is not aware of.
- Bateman still seems to think the show is a ride, as does the thumbnail for the TikTok.
- Goodwin also reveals to Bateman that he sings in the show, to which he asks "was I decent?"
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! officially opened earlier this month at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The new show inside the Tree of Life has also brought with it a wide collection of new merchandise, plus new outfits for Nick and Judy.
- Follow our Zootopia: Better Zoogether! tag for all of our coverage from the new show.
- Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
- The film continues to impress over the holiday weekend, obtaining the biggest global launch for any movie in 2025 at an estimated $556.4 million through Sunday.
