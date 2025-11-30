Jason Bateman Discovers He's Part of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Disney's Animal Kingdom

As a Disney fan, this is either endearing or painful to watch...

Nick Wilde is of course part of the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show at Disney's Animal Kingdom – but, apparently that's news to Jason Bateman, who voices the beloved character.

What's Happening:

  • In a recent interview clip shared by TikTok user @georgecbutler, Jason Bateman appears to learn for the first time that he's a part of the new Zootopia show at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • It's left to his co-star Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps) to describe the new show and its location to Bateman.
  • The actor is, however, aware of the entire land themed to Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland – something the interviewer is not aware of.
  • Bateman still seems to think the show is a ride, as does the thumbnail for the TikTok.

  • Goodwin also reveals to Bateman that he sings in the show, to which he asks "was I decent?"

@georgecbutler

Jason Bateman finds out he’s in a DISNEY WORLD attraction!! Have you seen it? #animalkingdom #wdw #zootopia #jasonbateman #ginnifergoodwin

♬ Zoo - From "Zootopia 2" - Disney & Shakira

More Walt Disney World News:

