Head Behind The Scenes of The Upcoming Third Iteration of "Funday Football" Featuring "Monsters, Inc."
Put that tech back where it came from or so help me...
Beyond Sports is sharing some fun behind-the-scenes info on the upcoming third iteration of Funday Football, sharing how some of Pixar’s own assets were modified for the altcast.
What’s Happening:
- Beyond Sports, one of the companies behind the various altcasts that Disney has done of sporting events, is shedding a bit of behind-the-scenes light onto the upcoming edition of Funday Football.
- The new edition is set to arrive on December 8th, taking fans to a real football game, this time set in the world of the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Monsters Inc.
- The Monday Night Football game alternative broadcast (or Altcast) will see Mike Wasowski leading the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on Sulley and the Los Angeles Chargers.
- As the event gets ready to arrive early next month, we are getting a look at some of the tech that is going into the new spectacle.
- One of the things we learn is how Pixar gave Beyond Sports their assets of characters and models from the Monsters Inc. films to put the game right into Monstropolis and the Cheer Floor.
- However, as Pixar uses proprietary animation systems and other tools - they did not transfer directly into Unity, a real-time development platform primarily used to create interactive 2D and 3D content like video games or these altcasts. So, changes need to be made with the assets. For example, like when using them in crowds, which Pixar has their own system for.
- Find out more about the magic being made in the video from Beyond Sports below.
- The third edition of the Funday Football program will fully immerse viewers in Monstropolis, using NFL Next Gen Stats along with Sony’s Beyond Sports and Hawk-Eye Innovations technology.
- Uses of the technology so far have included The Simpsons Funday Football, NHL Big City Greens Classic and Disney Dunk the Halls.
- This season’s immersive Funday Football experience will transport viewers straight to Monstropolis for ESPN’s Week 14 MNF matchup.
- Funday Football will be available internationally, live on ESPN platforms and/or Disney+, in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia & New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Canada (TSN+). Video on Demand will be available on Disney+ shortly after the live broadcast.
- The standard Monday Night Football broadcast, featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge, will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes, and will also stream live on the ESPN App.
- Both the traditional and animated broadcasts kick off at 8 p.m. ET. on December 8th.
