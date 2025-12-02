Disney Ambassadors Kick Off Season of Giving With Book Donation to Onsite Childcare

Walt Disney World Ambassadors visited The Learning Center to gift books and read to the children of Cast Members.

In a heartwarming surprise to begin the Season of Giving, Walt Disney World Ambassadors paid a special visit to The Learning Center, the exclusive onsite childcare hubs for Disney Cast Members.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Ambassadors gifted hundreds of copies of The Orange Bird Golden Book to The Learning Center, the exclusive onsite childcare hubs for Disney Cast Members.

The story, which was also read by the Disney Ambassadors, was chosen specifically for its themes of kindness, courage, and heart.

For over two decades, Disney has provided childcare at two onsite locations exclusively for its Cast Members.

These centers offer year-round care and seasonal camps, along with financial scholarship support to assist eligible employees with childcare costs.

Operated by the Central Florida YMCA, The Learning Center allows Cast Members to focus on their roles in the parks and resorts, knowing their children are safe at convenient locations across Disney property 365 days a year.

The visit highlights the unique perks available to Disney Cast Members, designed to support their happiness and well-being. By taking care of the families of those who make the magic, the resort aims to inspire and empower its employees to be their best.

What They're Saying:

David Miller, Work Life Initiatives Program Manager for Walt Disney World: “Providing high-quality, affordable early education programs to help children grow both academically and developmentally is The Learning Center’s mission. The childcare being an offering that's supported by Disney is a unique opportunity for us to have the Disney differences included where characters are here sometimes for holiday parties and special events like the VPK graduation. It was one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen — pre-kindergarten kids singing and dancing and wearing their Mickey ears as they graduate!”

The Little Bird with the Big History

The choice of The Orange Bird Golden Book for this event is a nod to a deep cut of Walt Disney World history that has seen a massive resurgence in popularity in recent years.

The Orange Bird was originally created by Disney in 1970 as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission, in exchange for the Commission sponsoring the Enchanted Tiki Room and the Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom.

Unlike other Disney characters, the Orange Bird does not speak; instead, he communicates with orange thought bubbles.

After disappearing from the parks in the 1980s when the sponsorship ended, the character developed a cult following.

Disney officially brought him back to the Sunshine Tree Terrace signage in 2012, and he has since become a staple of merchandise, particularly during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

We previously featured a look inside the retro Orange Bird Little Golden Book.

More Disney World News