Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Sneak Peek of “The Orange Bird” Little Golden Book

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account has showcased a small preview of the new Little Golden Book featuring the Walt Disney World original character, Orange Bird.

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a look at the new Little Golden Book, The Orange Bird , an all-new adventure starring the Orange Bird written and illustrated by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Publishing.

, an all-new adventure starring the Orange Bird written and illustrated by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Publishing. The Orange Bird is one of the original park characters created specifically for the Magic Kingdom

50 years later the Orange Bird is still “thinking orange” in Adventureland and even flies over to EPCOT

Written by Jason Grandt and Illustrated by Scott Tilley, this all new Little Golden Book allows fans and children alike to meet Disney Park's iconic Orange Bird.With its orange head, leaf wings, and bird body, Orange Bird is a true Disney original! Get to know this sweet, fun-loving bird in this all-new Little Golden Book, perfect for children ages 2 to 5, Disney Parks fans, and collectors of all ages!

You can pick up your copy of the book now from Amazon.com

The Orange Bird is a small bird resembling an orange, or possibly an orange with the features of a bird. Created for the Florida Citrus Commission, in the original story, the Orange Bird used to live up north in the United States before deciding to migrate to Florida for its high quantity of citrus to eat. Namely, at the Sunshine Tree Terrace of Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom. Unlike other birds, the Orange Bird is incapable of singing or speaking and instead communicates with orange-colored thought bubbles. He is mocked by other birds as a result of this and Orange Bird generally looks for friends wherever he goes. You can learn more about the history of the character from Disney Historian and Artist Stacia Martin in our video below!