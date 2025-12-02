"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026" Full Performer Lineup and Broadcast Details

Ryan Seacrest returns to Times Square for the longest telecast in NYRE history, featuring dozens of musical performances across multiple cities and time zones

The countdown is on! ABC and Dick Clark Productions have unveiled the star-studded performer lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, promising the biggest, boldest, and most music-packed celebration in the show’s history.









What’s Happening:

The annual New Year’s Eve spectacular will kick off in New York City’s Times Square and span multiple U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico, delivering a record-breaking telecast from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 31, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Music fans can expect an expansive lineup featuring dozens of performances across multiple time zones, including over 85 songs and an additional 90 minutes of programming, making it the longest NYRE broadcast ever.

This year’s NYRE lineup is packed with chart-topping hits and iconic performers spanning multiple genres. Fans can expect unforgettable performances from: 4 Non Blondes 50 Cent AJR BigXthaPlug Chance the Rapper Charlie Puth Chappell Roan Ciara Demi Lovato DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I., & Wyclef Jean Filmore Goo Goo Dolls Jess Glynne Jessie Murph Jordan Davis KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI Leon Thomas LE SSERAFIM Lil Jon Little Big Town Madison Beer Maren Morris Mariah Carey New Kids on the Block OneRepublic Pitbull Post Malone Rick Springfield Russell Dickerson The All-American Rejects Tucker Wetmore Zara Larsson

Additional Times Square headliners and special guest performers are set to be announced soon, keeping fans on their toes for even more surprises.

Leading the celebration is Ryan Seacrest, with co-host Rita Ora broadcasting live from New York’s Times Square.

For the first time, Chance the Rapper will lead a Central Time Zone countdown live from Chicago.

Over in Las Vegas, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, making her NYRE co-hosting debut. Details for Puerto Rico’s festivities will be announced shortly.

For the third consecutive year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will broadcast live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Fans can also stream the broadcast live on the iHeartRadio app.

ABC’s NYRE has consistently delivered unforgettable musical moments over the years, from Taylor Swift’s “1989” medley in Times Square to Jennifer Lopez’s aerial performance, and last year’s Carrie Underwood show-stopping finale that drew over 29 million viewers at midnight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will go live on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, Hulu next day, and live on the iHeartRadio app.

With the longest broadcast in history, a massive musical lineup, and multiple coasts covered, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 promises to deliver a night of unforgettable performances and dazzling entertainment to ring in the new year.





