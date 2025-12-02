Award-Winning Journalist Hanna Battah Joins ABC News as Overnight Anchor

She joins the recently announced Sophie Flay as a new overnight anchor for ABC News.
Award-winning journalist Hanna Battah has joined ABC News as the co-anchor of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look alongside Sophie Flay.

What's Happening:

  • After more than 12 years as an anchor and reporter at various local stations across the country, Hanna Battah is joining ABC News to co-anchor World News Now and Good Morning America First Look.
  • Battah most recently anchored KDFW-TV’s top-rated afternoon and early-evening newscasts in Dallas, where she was also co-anchor of The Ten, an unscripted program featuring wide-ranging live interviews.
  • In her more than seven years in Dallas, she also frequently anchored major and breaking news events, including the 2024 presidential election results and the recent central Texas flood disaster.
  • Her reporting experience spans the entire country and includes coverage of state legislatures in the Midwest, West Coast wildfires, and tensions along the U.S. southern border.
    She received a Lone Star Emmy nomination in 2018 for her team’s breaking news coverage of a pickup truck intentionally crashing into her station and the live bomb squad investigation that followed.
  • Prior to KDFW-TV, she worked as an afternoon anchor and evening reporter at KBAK-TV/KBFX-TV in Bakersfield, California. Before that, she served as an anchor and multimedia journalist at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.
  • In her new role at ABC News, she will deliver overnight headlines and breaking news leading into ABC’s local morning programming.

