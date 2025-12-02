Award-Winning Journalist Hanna Battah Joins ABC News as Overnight Anchor

She joins the recently announced Sophie Flay as a new overnight anchor for ABC News.

Award-winning journalist Hanna Battah has joined ABC News as the co-anchor of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look alongside Sophie Flay.

What's Happening:

After more than 12 years as an anchor and reporter at various local stations across the country, Hanna Battah is joining ABC News to co-anchor World News Now and Good Morning America First Look.

Battah most recently anchored KDFW-TV’s top-rated afternoon and early-evening newscasts in Dallas, where she was also co-anchor of The Ten, an unscripted program featuring wide-ranging live interviews.

In her more than seven years in Dallas, she also frequently anchored major and breaking news events, including the 2024 presidential election results and the recent central Texas flood disaster.

Her reporting experience spans the entire country and includes coverage of state legislatures in the Midwest, West Coast wildfires, and tensions along the U.S. southern border.

She received a Lone Star Emmy nomination in 2018 for her team’s breaking news coverage of a pickup truck intentionally crashing into her station and the live bomb squad investigation that followed. Prior to KDFW-TV, she worked as an afternoon anchor and evening reporter at KBAK-TV/KBFX-TV in Bakersfield, California. Before that, she served as an anchor and multimedia journalist at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

In her new role at ABC News, she will deliver overnight headlines and breaking news leading into ABC’s local morning programming.

