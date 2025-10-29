KABC Reporter Sophie Flay Joins ABC News as Overnight Anchor
Flay begins her new role at ABC News this week.
Standout ABC7/KABC-TV general assignment reporter Sophie Flay is moving to ABC News as a correspondent and overnight anchor of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look.
What's Happening:
- Starting this week, Sophie Flay will be moving from KABC-TV to ABC News, where she'll be serving as overnight anchor overnight anchor of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look.
- Flay, who is the daughter of Food Network personality Bobby Flay, has worked at the ABC Owned Television Station in Los Angeles since March 2019.
- During her time at KABC-TV, Flay covered the Monterey Park mass shooting and the raid of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ LA estate, as well as The Oscars. She was also one of the first reporters at the Eaton Fire during the recent LA wildfires.
- In her new role, Flay will report across ABC News shows and platforms, and bring viewers the latest headlines and breaking news in the overnight hours, leading directly into ABC Owned Television Stations’ and affiliates’ award-winning local morning programming.
- Flay is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she recently served as an adjunct professor.
- Ken Kneeland serves as executive producer of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look, and Simone Swink serves as senior executive producer of both overnight programs and the flagship Good Morning America.
More Disney TV News:
- Hulu has shared the first teaser and premiere date for the second season of their period drama from Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows.
- Additional special guests and artists have been announced for this year's annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which fans can watch live on Disney+ next month.
- Robin Roberts sits down with Michelle Obama to discuss the power of fashion in a special edition of ABC's 20/20 – airing this Sunday.
- ABC has announced their 2026 midseason premiere dates, which includes a number of returning favorites – both scripted and unscripted.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now