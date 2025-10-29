Style, Power, and Influence: Michelle Obama to Discuss the Power of Fashion in New "20/20" Special

Robin Roberts will sit down with former First Lady Michelle Obama for an intimate conversation about the evolution of her style and the power of fashion.

A special edition of ABC 's 20/20 will feature Robin Roberts' interview with Michelle Obama, where she talks about the evolution of her style and the power of fashion.

The interview takes place at Marymount University in Virginia to promote Obama's upcoming book, The Look — a celebration of style from the moment she entered the public eye.

Obama shares the important role and at times complex role fashion has played in her life, from designing her own prom dress at a young age to navigating living in the spotlight as the first Black first lady of the United States and helping define who she is today.

A passionate supporter of future generations and education, Obama surprises past and present students who are working to make their own marks on fashion.

The special also features interviews with Obama’s longtime stylist Meredith Koop, her makeup artist Carl Ray, and hairstylists Yene Damtew and Njeri Radway, along with top designers Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, Tracy Reese and Narciso Rodriquez and fashion commentators.