Hulu Acquires Comedy Series Set at Destination Wedding Comedy from Erin and Sara Foster

This marks the latest in-development project under the duo's overall deal with 20th Television.

A new comedy series is in development at Hulu from Erin and Sara Foster, the sister duo behind Netflix’s hit series Nobody Wants This.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu has nabbed the rights to a new comedy series from Erin and Sara Foster, the duo behind Nobody Wants This – which just debuted its second season.

The untitled project is set around a destination wedding and is being co-written with Adam Countee (Severance, Silicon Valley).

Deadline describes the new show as a sweeping, epic ensemble romantic comedy that follows a group of couples and singles to a lavish, extravagant destination wedding where their stories intersect and collide over the course of one very long weekend.

The series will be produced by 20th Television, where the Fosters' Fatigue Sisters Productions is under an overall deal.

Hulu reportedly bought the new project preemptively, wanting to keep the high-profile project in-house after Nobody Wants This ended up at Netflix.

The Fosters are also developing another project at 20th Television – an adaptation of the novel Hotter in the Hamptons.

Erin is creator, writer and executive producer and Sara is executive producer of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, which topped Netflix’s rankings in October 2024, quickly earning a Season 2 renewal.

Erin’s writing career began at 20th Television with Ryan Murphy’s The New Normal.

