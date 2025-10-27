A Mother's Quest for the Truth Features in New Hulu Documentary "Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth"

Caroline Flack's mother Christine investigates the truth about her daughter’s final months in this new Hulu docuseries.

A new Hulu documentary will examine the shocking story of Caroline Flack, the Love Island presenter who tragically took her own life in 2020.

What's Happening:

Hulu has revealed that Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth, a two-part docuseries, will premiere Monday, November 10th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack tragically took her life in 2020, after she became the target of a relentless media storm following an arrest in 2019. Vilified in the press and online, her world spiraled – ending in tragedy when she took her own life.

Caroline's mother, Christine, investigates the truth about her daughter’s final months in the new docuseries – uncovering new shocking details, asking difficult questions, and exposing the misrepresentations, pressures, and failures from institutions and decision makers that shaped Caroline’s final days.

With access to powerful testimony from Caroline’s inner circle and those who were there, the series tells the story she never got to share and reveals an unprecedented look at what really happened to Caroline Flack.

The new documentary comes from the same production company behind the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, and is directed by Christian Collerton.

More Hulu News and Reviews: