Disney+ Exits "Doctor Who" Deal as the BBC Confirm Christmas Special for 2026

Before the deal comes to a close, we still have the debut of the spin-off, "The War Between the Land and the Sea"

After much fan speculation regarding the future of Doctor Who, the BBC have officially confirmed that the deal with Disney+ has come to an end. But don't worry, the show will be back next year on the BBC.

What's Happening:

Disney+ have confirmed that they will not be partnering on the next season of the sci-fi show, however, the BBC remain fully committed to the show, announcing that the show will return in Christmas 2026.

Plans for the next season of the show will be revealed in due course, but the Doctor's adventures will continue with a new Christmas special written by Russell T Davies in 2026.

Prior to next year's special, the spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One later this year. A Disney+ release date for the spin-off has not been revealed at this point.

This news is very reassuring to Doctor Who fans who have been left in limbo regarding the future of the show for a few months now. Ever since the previous Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, regenerated at the end of the last season – presumably into the familiar face of Billie Piper – fans have wondered when the show might come back.

While we still don't know if Piper is reprising her character Rose Tyler, playing the Doctor, or something else entirely – it's certainly reassuring to know the Doctor's adventures will continue.

The Doctor Who Christmas special will be produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC.

Presumably, the BBC will be searching for a new partner for worldwide streaming distribution.

What They're Saying:

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea. The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

