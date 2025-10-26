Disney+ Halloween Fest Brings Disney Stars and Fans Together for a Spooky Night of Fun

The Disney+ Halloween Fest was held this evening at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, CA.

Celebrity guests, invited fans and more celebrated a spooky time at The Walt Disney Studios Lot today during the Disney+ Halloween Fest.

Mickey, Minnie and all their friends led a boo-tiful night of fun at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California tonight, as the Disney+ Halloween Fest welcomed a number of celebrity guests.

Plenty of Disney Channel stars were there, dressed in some fabulous Disney costumes. In the group photo below we can see Kenzi Richardson, Dara Reneé, Meknonne "MK Knife, Ayo Davis (President, Disney Branded TV), Freya Skye, Joshua Colley, Swayam Bhatia and Faith Hedley dressed in some pretty iconic fits. Can you figure out who they're all dressed as?

It's great to see an executive, in this case Ayo Davis, getting in on the fun too, in a great Kim Possible costume.

An epic costume contest was held, with some of the Disney Channel stars serving as judges, including Janice LeAnn Brown from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Vampirina herself, Kenzi Richardson.

Current Dancing with the Stars contestants were among the invited celebrity guests, including Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World fame and Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The event even had carnival rides and games!

Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas appeared to be getting really into this particular game!

And of course, what kind of Halloween event would be complete with out the chance to trick or treat – made even more fun by it occuring on the Disney Studio lot!



