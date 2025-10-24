"Malcolm in the Middle" Returns: Frankie Muniz Reunites with His TV Siblings on Set of the Disney+ Revival

Malcolm in the Middle is coming back for a limited, four-episode revival on Disney+ – and we’ve got our first look at the three oldest siblings on the set of the revival.

What’s Happening:

The trio join Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek who are back as the Wilkerson parents Hal and Lois, respectively.

of himself with his co-stars Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who play older brothers Francis and Reese, respectively.

Four new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom that aired for seven seasons on Fox

Of note, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of younger brother, Dewey. The original actor, Erik Per Sullivan, was not expected to return anyway, having quit acting in 2010 and not participating in any Malcolm reunions.

The revival will also reveal the sex and name of the quirky family’s sixth child. Vaughan Murrae has been cast as the youngest sibling, Kelly, whose existence was revealed in the series finale when the boys’ mom, Lois, holds a positive pregnancy test.

Kelly, who, along with Murrae, is non-binary, is described as self-sufficient, gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family.

Keeley Karsten has landed a key role, playing Malcolm’s daughter, Leah. Previously announced , Kiana Madeira is playing Malcolm’s girlfriend.

The story, making up four episodes in the limited series, is set around Malcolm and his daughter being pulled into his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party.

Linwod Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer on the revival. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce.

At this time, there has been no official date set for when the limited revival will debut on Disney+.