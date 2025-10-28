ABC Announces 2026 Midseason Premiere Dates, Including the Highly Anticipated Return of “Scrubs”

Among the many series returning for midseason are "Will Trent," "American Idol," "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and "The Bachelorette"

ABC has announced their 2026 midseason premiere dates, which includes a number of returning favorites – both scripted and unscripted – as well as the much-anticipated return of Scrubs to TV.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced their 2026 midseason premiere dates, featuring their signature comedies, drama, and unscripted series.

Things kick into high gear with the Season 4 premiere of Will Trent on Tuesday, January 6th – which is being directed by series star Ramón Rodríguez. The same night will also see the midseason return of High Potential and the Season 8 premiere of The Rookie.

Wednesday, January 7th will see the return of Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary and Shark Tank, while 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy return on Thursday, January 8th.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns alongside 20/20 on Friday, January 9th.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC returns on select Saturdays beginning January 24th, as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The ninth season of American Idol on ABC will premiere with a new schedule, airing Mondays beginning January 26th. For the first time ever, American Idol will bring the iconic Hollywood Week round to Nashville.

The much-anticipated return of Scrubs will take place on Wednesday, February 25th with back-to-back episodes of the iconic comedy starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.

Celebrity Jeopardy! returns for its fourth season with a twist, as they launch the brand-new All-Stars Tournament on Friday, February 27th.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul takes on The Bachelorette when it moves to a new night, beginning Sunday, March 22nd.

. As previously announced, new drama series RJ Decker (working title) starring Scott Speedman will debut in at some point in 2026.

You can check out the full ABC midseason lineup below.

ABC 2026 Midseason Schedule

SUNDAY, JAN. 4

TUESDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. – “Will Trent” (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. – “High Potential” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. – “The Rookie” (Season 8 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00 p.m. – “Shifting Gears” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m. – "Abbott Elementary" (Season 5 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. – “Shark Tank” (Season 17 Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JAN. 8

8:00 p.m. – “9-1-1” (Season 9 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. – “9-1-1: Nashville” (Season 1 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 22 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN, 9

8:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (Season 6 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. – “20/20” (Season 48 Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JAN. 24

8:00 p.m. – “Inside the NBA”

8:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

MONDAY, JAN. 26

8:00 p.m. – “American Idol” (Season 24 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25

8:00 p.m. – “Scrubs” (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

8:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars” (Season 4 Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22