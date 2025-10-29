Count The Stars: Additional Musicians and Artists Revealed for This Year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Streaming Live on Disney+
Highlights from the event will also air on ABC on New Year's Day
Additional special guests and artists have been announced for this year's annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which fans can watch live on Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has unveiled additional music icons that will be joining the lineup of presenters and performers set to honor this year’s Inductees at the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
- The newly announced special guests include:
- Avril Lavigne
- Bryan Adams
- Chappell Roan
- Donald Glover
- En Vogue
- Feist
- Gina Schock
- Hurby Luv Bug Azor
- Janelle Monáe
- Jerry Cantrell
- Jim Carrey
- Joe Perry
- The Killers
- Lisa Coleman
- Mick Fleetwood
- Mike McCready
- Nancy Wilson
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- They join the previously announced lineup of presenters and performers, which includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
- Ahead of the big night, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will feature a special “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on Tuesday, Nov. 4th, honoring the music and legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees past and present.
- Fans can be part of this historic night by purchasing tickets now at AXS.com and tuning in as the Induction Ceremony streams live coast to coast on Disney+ on November 8th at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. A primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, and be available the next day on Hulu.
A Legendary Hall:
- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a museum and institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history and cultural impact of rock and roll and music related genres.
- Located in Cleveland, OH, the Hall of Fame’s mission is to document the history of rock and roll, including its roots and influence on culture. Honor artists, producers, songwriters, and industry figures who have made significant contributions to the development of rock and related genres (like R&B, hip-hop, pop, and country), and serve as an educational resource with exhibits, archives, and public programs.
- Artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, and iconic inductees include Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Madonna, Nirvana, and more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com