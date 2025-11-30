Claudia Black Bows Out of "Ahsoka" Season 2 Over Pay Issues

Ahsoka Tano will be setting off on a brand-new adventure in 2026 with the second season of Ahsoka, however, one familiar face will not be returning to a galaxy far, far away.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Claudia Black, who played Nightsister Klothow in Season 1 of Ahsoka on Disney+, is not returning to the show after she revealed that she “had to bow out” due to the pay not being enough for her to be away from home for filming.

Black explained to Bleeding Cool, “Well, I’m going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2.”

While Black said the situation “was very sad for me,” she also appeared to leave on good terms, sending an email to series creator Dave Filoni thanking him.

Black played one of the three Dathmiri Nightsisters of Peridia (alongside Jeryl Prescott Gallien and Jane Edwina Seymour), a trio of witches who offer their dark magic to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) after he awakens them from an ancient slumber.

Lucasfilm has not commented on the situation, nor is there any news on if the character will be recast.

More About Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi, the titular Ahsoka Tano, who teams with a former apprentice in order to stop the evil Empire from reforming. Two obstacles in her path were Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

Details on a second season are scarce at this time, although we know that Dave Filoni will return as showrunner.

Scottish actor Rory McCann will be taking over the role of Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson for the new season.

The series 1 finale left a lot of questions open, with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the Nightsisters’ planet of Dathomir in the main galaxy, while Sabine and Ahsoka remain trapped on Peridea.

All episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.

More Disney TV News: