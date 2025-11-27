The Seas Awaken in New Trailer for "Doctor Who" Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea"
We inherited their world. They want it back.
A new trailer has been released for the Doctor Who spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which arrives on Disney+ in 2026.
What's Happening:
- The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
- The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
- The new trailer sees Russell Tovey's Barclay selected to serve as an envoy to Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, the leader of Homo Aqua, a rewakened species that used to call Earth home.
- Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their Doctor Who roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.
- Other cast members include Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin.
- The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
- The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.
More Disney TV News:
- The Nader Sisters are coming back for another bite of the Big Apple, as Love Thy Nader returns for its second season in 2026 on Hulu and Freeform.
- Dancing with the Stars wrapped up a stellar season full of records with impressive numbers for its supersized three-hour finale.
- The first teaser for the highly-anticipated reboot of Scrubs has arrived, giving us our first look at the familiar, but older faces of Sacred Heart.
- MomTok fans, rejoice! The cultural juggernaut that is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting 20 more episodes, with the fourth season set to debut early next year.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now