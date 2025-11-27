The Seas Awaken in New Trailer for "Doctor Who" Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea"

We inherited their world. They want it back.

A new trailer has been released for the Doctor Who spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which arrives on Disney+ in 2026.

What's Happening:

  • The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
  • The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
  • The new trailer sees Russell Tovey's Barclay selected to serve as an envoy to Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, the leader of Homo Aqua, a rewakened species that used to call Earth home.

  • Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their Doctor Who roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.
  • Other cast members include Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin.
  • The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
  • The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.

More Disney TV News:

