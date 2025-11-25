"Scrubs" Revival Teaser: A First Glimpse at the New and Old Faces
A bromance is rekindled as "Scrubs" prepares to return to our screens in February 2026.
The first teaser for the highly-anticipated reboot of Scrubs has arrived, giving us our first look at the familiar, but older faces of Sacred Heart.
What's Happening:
- J.D. (Zach Braff), Dr. Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) strut down the hallway of Sacred Heart in the newly-released teaser for Scrubs, as they try to reintroduce themselves to the younger interns of the hospital.
- Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley also appear in the teaser, reprising their roles as Carla Espinosa and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.
- JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.
- The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.
- A number of new and returning faces will be seen in the reboot, including Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Phill Lewis, Ava Bunn, Judy Reyes, and more.
- Scrubs premieres Wednesday, February 25th with two episodes on ABC.
