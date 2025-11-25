"Scrubs" Revival Teaser: A First Glimpse at the New and Old Faces

A bromance is rekindled as "Scrubs" prepares to return to our screens in February 2026.

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated reboot of Scrubs has arrived, giving us our first look at the familiar, but older faces of Sacred Heart.

What's Happening:

J.D. (Zach Braff), Dr. Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) strut down the hallway of Sacred Heart in the newly-released teaser for Scrubs, as they try to reintroduce themselves to the younger interns of the hospital.

Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley also appear in the teaser, reprising their roles as Carla Espinosa and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

A number of new and returning faces will be seen in the reboot, including Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Phill Lewis, Ava Bunn, Judy Reyes, and more.

Scrubs premieres Wednesday, February 25th with two episodes on ABC.

More Disney TV News: